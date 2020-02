Kildare man, ho has been held in quarantine near Liverpool since arriving from Wuhan two weeks ago, is due to be released today.

24 year old Ben Kavanagh , from Kilcullen, was among over 100 people evacuated to the UK amid coronavirus fears.

1,300 people have died, so far, and over 60,000 people are infected.

Ben says he will head back to Ireland in a few days: