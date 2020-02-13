K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai: Man Released On Bail, Following Court Appearance In Connection With Kildare Drugs Haul.

: 02/13/2020 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_courthouse_3_via_rollingnews.jpg

Gardai say a man charged in connection with a drug seizure in Kildare has been released on bail.

Gardai seized cocaine withe an estimated value of €252,000 during an operation in Kildangan last Thursday.

A man was detained in connection with the seizure yesterday.

Gardai, in a statement issued to Kfm News, say a man they've named as 39 years old  "David Bernes", with "an address in Kildangan, Co. Kildare" appeared before Naas District Cout this morning, charge under "Section 3 and Section 15 Misuse of Drugs Act "

Gardai add "he was released on bail to appear at  Naas District Court on 02/04/2020."

 

File image: Naas Courthouse/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!