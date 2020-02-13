Gardai: Man Released On Bail, Following Court Appearance In Connection With Kildare Drugs Haul.

Gardai say a man charged in connection with a drug seizure in Kildare has been released on bail.

Gardai seized cocaine withe an estimated value of €252,000 during an operation in Kildangan last Thursday.

A man was detained in connection with the seizure yesterday.

Gardai, in a statement issued to Kfm News, say a man they've named as 39 years old "David Bernes", with "an address in Kildangan, Co. Kildare" appeared before Naas District Cout this morning, charge under "Section 3 and Section 15 Misuse of Drugs Act "

Gardai add "he was released on bail to appear at Naas District Court on 02/04/2020."

File image: Naas Courthouse/RollingNews