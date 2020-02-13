KCC Indicates Permission Granted For 314 New Homes In Naas.

Kildare County Council is indicating that permission has been granted for 314 home development in Naas.

Cairn Homes Properties Ltd applied directly to An Bord Pleanala in respect of its plans to build

208 houses, 106 apartments and childcare facilities on two parcels of land located to the east and west of the Devoy Link Road, Naas.

KCC has published that the scheme has been granted.

An Bord Pleanala has yet to publish a decision.

The development description, as published by Kildare County Council, is as follows:

"STRATEGIC HOUSING DEVELOPMENT (ABP Decision) - the demolition of an existing dwelling and agricultural buildings on the subject site and the construction of a residential development of 314 no. dwellings, a crèche (c. 610sqm), retail unit (c. 169sqm) as follows: (a) 208 no. houses comprising; 14 no. 2 bedroom houses (House Types H & H1), 172 no. 3 bedroom houses (House Types B, B1, B2, C, C1, C2), and 22 no. 4 bedroom houses (House Types A, D, D1) (Houses provided with two car parking spaces and solar panels all house types 2 storey) - Type A & B1 alternative brick option; (b) 78 no. apartments (38 no. 1 bedroom, 40 no. 2 bedroom with balconies or terraces) in 4 no. 4 storey apartment buildings (Block 1 with plant at undercroft level); (c) 16 no. 1 bedroom Maisionette apartments in 4 no. 2 storey buildings; (d) 6 no. 2 bedroom duplex apartments and 6 no. 3 bedroom duplex apartments in 3 storey duplex building; (e) demolition of 1 no. existing single storey house (c. 95sqm) and derelict unroofed agricultural buildings of c .657.8sqm (overall demolition 752.8sqm); (f) open space of c. 1.32 hectares including playground areas; and all ancillary landscape works with public lighting, planting and boundary treatments including re-grading / re-profiling of site where required as well as provision of cycle paths and pedestrian connections and landscaping integrated with Rathasker Road and pedestrian bridge over Yeomanstown Stream (also known as Rathasker Stream); (g) vehicular and pedestrian access from 2 no. existing access points from the constructed Devoy Link Road for Area A and use of existing entrance to Elsmore Phase 1 for Area B (from the Devoy Link Road), 578 no. car parking spaces and 159 no. cycle parking spaces (including single storey bin / cycle stores); (h) provision of a crèche at ground floor of block 3 (c. 610sqm) along with associated play area, 169 sqm retail unit ground floor of block 4; (i) surface water attenuation measures and underground attenuation systems as well as all ancillary site development works (reprofiling of site as required) as well as connection to existing public water supply and drainage services; (j) temporary marketing signage for a period of 3 years (5 no.); (k) all associated site development and landscape worksNaas West &JigginstownNaasCo. Kildare"