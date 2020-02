A man in his 40s has died in a collision between a car and a truck on the N4 in Sligo.

Gardaí in Ballymote are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at 12pm today between Castlebaldwin and Collooney.

The driver and only occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital.

The scene is preserved for examination, and the road is currently closed.