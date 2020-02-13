Kildare Woman Nominated To The Labour Panel Of Seanad Eireann.

Kildare woman, Sarah Walshe, has been nominated to the Labour Panel of Seanad Éireann.

Ms. Walshe, of the Wives and Partners of Defence Forces Group, originally declared as a Kildare South Independent candidate in the General Election.

She discontinued her candidacy when Dr. Cathal Berry declared his intention to run, saying they were contesting on similar platforms and she didn't want to split the vote.

Dr. Berry was elected.

She stated her intention to investigate running for election to the Seanad

RACO, the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers, says it is "delighted to confirm" Sarah Walshe's nomination, and that of 5 others, by the ICPSA affiliates to the Labour Panel of Seanad Éireann.