Council Asked To Establish A Biodiversity Land Bank Along The N78

Kildare County Council have been asked to investigate the creation of a biodiversity land bank along any part of the 11km N78 from the roundabout in Athy to the T- junction of the R448.

KCC is being asked to carry out this investigation through the Climate Action Regional Office (CARO)

FF Councillor Brian Dooley who is proposing the motion advised that the N78 along this stretch has large amounts of unused land that if managed would create an area of enormous biodiversity wealth to the country side.

Councillor Dooley's motion will be debated at the February meeting of Athy MD on Monday.

