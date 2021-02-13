The Breakfast Club

Listen: 10 Kildare People Will Sit On The Citizens' Assembly On Gender Equality Today

13/02/2021
The Citizen's Assembly, which includes 10 Kildare people, meets this weekend to discuss a potential referendum referring to the so-called 'women in the home' clause of the Constitution.

It comes ahead of a vote next month on whether or not the Constitution should be amended to reflect our changing society.

Chairperson of the Assembly, Dr Catherine Day, says they'll focus on what 'the family' means in law today - and also on Article 41 of the Constitution, which is known as 'The Woman in the Home' clause.

 

