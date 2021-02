The Taoiseach says Leaving Cert students need clarity over their exams next week, as discussions continue over the weekend.

A row between the ASTI and the Department of Education in recent days saw the Union pull out of the talks altogether.

However senior members met with Minister for Education Norma Foley yesterday, which the ASTI described as 'constructive.'

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says the students themselves must be the priority: