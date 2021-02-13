Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen: Donald Trump's Lawyers Claim His Latest Impeachment Trial Is A Democratic "Witch Hunt"

: 13/02/2021 - 11:27
Author: Ciarán Halpin
donald_trump_9.jpg

 

Donald Trump's lawyers claim his latest impeachment trial is a Democratic "witch hunt."

The former president is accused of inciting a mob to storm the US Capitol building before he left office.

His attorney, Michael van der Veen, says that's absurd:

 

trump.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

