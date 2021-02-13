Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai Are Asking People To Be Aware Of "Romance Fraud"

: 13/02/2021 - 11:33
Author: Ciarán Halpin
garda_badge_2.jpg

Gardai are asking people to be aware of "romance fraud" - and say over 200 cases were reported to the force last year.

The average amount of money lost was more than 20 thousand euro - and Gardai say Covid lockdowns are providing fraudsters with more opportunities to scam people.

It's also warned of some recent cases where people with learning difficulties were targetted.

Gardai say this type of fraud often starts through online dating sites or social media - with the fraudsters using fake IDs, photos and life stories to develop a relationship with their victim.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!