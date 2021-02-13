Gardai are asking people to be aware of "romance fraud" - and say over 200 cases were reported to the force last year.

The average amount of money lost was more than 20 thousand euro - and Gardai say Covid lockdowns are providing fraudsters with more opportunities to scam people.

It's also warned of some recent cases where people with learning difficulties were targetted.

Gardai say this type of fraud often starts through online dating sites or social media - with the fraudsters using fake IDs, photos and life stories to develop a relationship with their victim.