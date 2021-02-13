Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen: The Government Says It's Prepared To Go Ahead With Planning For The Leaving Cert, With Or Without The Support Of The ASTI

: 13/02/2021 - 11:36
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Government says it's prepared to go ahead with planning for the Leaving Cert, with or without the support of the ASTI.

The Irish Times reports under draft plans, all students would have the option to avail of calculated grades and complete written exams in June if they wished.

The ASTI pulled out of talks on the Leaving Cert after it said these plans were "unacceptable".

However, the union says it had "constructive engagement" with the Education Minister yesterday.

Labour's Education Spokesperson, Aodhan O'Riordan, says he doesn't think it would be wise to press ahead without the ASTI:

 

