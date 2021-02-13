Listen: Strong Winds And Some Snow Overnight Leave Over 8 Thousand Homes Without Power

Saturday Sportsbeat

Strong Winds And Some Snow Overnight Leave Over 8 Thousand Homes Without Power

: 13/02/2021 - 11:38
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Around 8 thousand homes, farms and businesses are without power this morning after strong winds and some snow overnight.

The ESB says there are three large outages in Enniscrone, Co. Sligo; Tuam in Co. Galway and Dundalk in Co. Louth with crews working to restore the supply.

A number of weather warnings remain in place - there's a status yellow snow and ice alert for all of Connacht and Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

While there's a status yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says it's likely the worst of the conditions have passed:

 

