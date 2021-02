Just under two thousand doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine will be administered to GPs today.

Four vaccination hubs have been set up in Dublin, Galway, Sligo and Portlaoise so doctors can get their second jab.

It comes ahead of the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to over 85 year olds from Monday.

Dr Nuala O'Connor from the Irish College of General Practitioners says vaccinating everyone in that age group should be completed by the start of next month: