Listen: Irish Farming Could Take €800M No Deal Brexit Tariff Hit.

: 03/13/2019 - 11:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Ireland's farming sector could suffer a "direct hit" of 800 million euro if tariffs are imposed after a no deal Brexit.

The British government's announced levies wouldn't be put on 87 per cent of goods entering the UK if it crashes out of the EU.

And it's promised there'll be no border checks on goods going between the republic and the North.

But tariffs WILL be imposed on a temporary basis to protect industries like agriculture and motoring.

Irish Farmers Association President Joe Healy says any tariffs would be "disastrous":

