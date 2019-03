Norwegian Air will continue flying between Dublin and the US using a different plane to the suspended Boeing 737 MAX.

All variations of the Boeing 737 MAX were banned from accessing Irish airspace yesterday following Sunday's fatal crash in Ethiopia.

As a result Norwegian will operate its flights from Dublin to New York Stewart using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The 338 seater aircraft will arrive from London at 1:30 this afternoon to depart for the US at 3:20.