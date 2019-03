The EU's chief Brexit negotiator says it's now "the responsibility of the UK" to suggest a way forward.

Michel Barnier insists there will be no further offer from Brussels.

British MPs will vote later on whether they support taking no-deal off the table - and could be asked tomorrow if they want to push back the leaving date.

The European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, doesn’t want that unless there’s a clear aim:

File image: Michel Barnier.