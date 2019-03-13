The Eleven To Two Show

Dept. Of Agriculture Officials Meeting European Commission Today To Discuss Brexit Tariffs.

: 03/13/2019 - 13:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Department of Agriculture is meeting with the European Commission today to discuss the impact of tariffs in Britain on farm produce.

The Tanaiste says they are currently studying the schedule of taxes outlined by the British government this morning in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Simon Coveney says the government will look to relax state aid rules in the event an agreement on an orderly Brexit cannot be reached.

Minister Coveney told the Dail he is well aware of the need to protect Irish agriculture; 

 

Stock image: Pixabay.

