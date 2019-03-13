Minister Assures Kildare TD There Will Be No Delay To State Lab. In Celbridge.

The Justice Minister has assured a Kildare TD that there will be no delay in construction of the €60 million State Forensics Lab in Celbridge.

The facility is being constructed at the state's campus at Backweston.

The sod was turned on site almost 2 years ago.

€10 million assigned to the project has been withdrawn, because of the cost over-run at the National Children's Hospital.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, says "The Minister has assured me that there will be no delay in the forensic science laboratory due to overruns at the national children's hospital and he said it is one of the major capital priorities of the Government.

"I reminded him of the adage that ‘one must have a good memory to be able to keep the promises one makes. This is particularly true in politics and this is a promise which I will hold him and this Government to",

File image: State's campus at Backweston.