Listen: Govt. To Look For Relaxation Of EU State Aid Rules In No-Deal Scenario.

: 03/13/2019 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Tanaiste says the government will look for further relaxation of EU state aid rules in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Simon Coveney says a team from the Department of Agriculture is meeting the European Commission today in light of the British governments announcement on tariffs.

The UK says if it crashes out of the EU it will impose tariffs on many livestock-related agricultural products  - which could cost the sector here 800 million euro.

There are around 3,000 farmers in Kildare, many of them in livestock.

Speaking in the Dail Minister Coveney says the government is preparing to respond to such a move;

File image: Simon Coveney/RollingNews

