A quantity of jewellery was taken during a burglary in which the householder disturbed the thieves.

It happened at The Park, Wolstan Haven, in Celbridge on Monday evening between 8.30pm and 8.50pm

The householder returned home to find two youths in the property.

They fled the scene in an old type silver saloon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Celbridge on 01 628 8222