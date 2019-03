Donald Trump's former campaign chairman's been sentenced to a further three-and-a-half years in prison - on charges relating to Russia's role in the 2016 US election.

Paul Manafort's already been given nearly 4 years in jail for tax fraud in a separate case.

Before being given the punishment, the 69 year old apologised, urging the judge not to remove him from his wife for any longer.

File image: Paul Manafort/Wikipedia.