78 Extra Hospital Beds To Be Opened Before Year's End.

There's plans to provide 78 extra beds across four hospitals by the end of the year.

It's one of a number of targets in the Department of Health's Action Plan for Slaintecare, which has been published by the Minister this afternoon.

The extra beds would be dived across the Mater Hospital, Cork University Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda and South Tipperary General.

The Department is also targeting a further increase of 202 beds to be fully operational as part of the next Winter Plan.

