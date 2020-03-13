The Eleven To Two Show

UK Says Those Behind Attack On US/US Base In Iraq Will Be Held To Account.

: 03/13/2020 - 10:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The UK government's warning those responsible for a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq, in which a British soldier was killed, will be held to account.

Two American soldiers were also killed north of Baghdad on Wednesday.

The US launched retaliatory airstrikes overnight.

