ECI: Some Creches Could Be Forced To Close, Permanently.

: 03/13/2020 - 10:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
early_childhood_ireland_logo.jpg

Early Childhood Ireland has warned that some creches could be forced to close permanently if they can't reopen on March 30th.

The government yesterday announced the immediate closure of all creches, schools and universities until March 29th at the earliest in an effort to stop the spread of Covid- 19.

200,000 children and babies and 30,000 staff working in the sector are affected by the move.

Last night the Department of Children and Youth Affairs confirmed that the early years funding would be ring fenced for the duration of the closure.

Director of Policy and Advocacy at Early Childhood Ireland Frances Byrne says if this period is extended beyond 2 weeks, some creches could face closure.
 

