Premier League To Hold Emergency Meeting After Aresenal Head Coach Tests Positive For Covid 19.

: 03/13/2020 - 10:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
premier_league_uk.png

The Premier League to hold emergency meeting after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tests positive for Coronavirus.

In a statement last night, Arsenal said that all personnel who had recent close contact with the head coach will now self-isolate, including the full first team squad and coaching staff.

The clubs London Colney training centre and the Hale End academy have been closed as precaution.

Three Leicester players are self-isolating having shown symptoms of coronavirus.

While Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating after a family member was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

Yesterday, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised that all sporting events will continue as normal for now.

