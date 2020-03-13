Premier League To Hold Emergency Meeting After Aresenal Head Coach Tests Positive For Covid 19.

The Premier League to hold emergency meeting after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tests positive for Coronavirus.

In a statement last night, Arsenal said that all personnel who had recent close contact with the head coach will now self-isolate, including the full first team squad and coaching staff.

The clubs London Colney training centre and the Hale End academy have been closed as precaution.

Three Leicester players are self-isolating having shown symptoms of coronavirus.

While Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating after a family member was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

Yesterday, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised that all sporting events will continue as normal for now.