People working from home because of virus containment measures are being warned to be careful what they click on.

Deloitte is warning the disruption to normal working patterns will be the perfect hunting ground for online scam artists.

The firm says people may be targetted with "phishing" attacks using bogus links that look like their office's remote working app.

Colm McDonnell, risk advisory partner with Deloitte, says people are particularly vulnerable right now.