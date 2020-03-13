The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Report On Stormont's Cash For Ash Scandal Due Today.

: 03/13/2020 - 10:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The report of an investigation into Northern Ireland's Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme is due out this afternoon.

It became known as the "cash for ash" scandal -- and led to the collapse of the power-sharing executive in 2017.

Stephen Bourke reports.

