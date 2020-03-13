K Drive

Gardai To Increase Number Of Patrols At Supermarkets As People Panic-Buy.

: 03/13/2020 - 11:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gardai_on_patrol_via_rollingnews.jpg

Gardai are to increase patrols at Supermarkets as shoppers continue to panic buy.

Over 320 Garda students are being called up to the force help deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

210 extra vehicles are also being hired and any officers due to retire in April will be offered the chance to stay on for another 3 months.

Gardai say they're also going to be restricting large gatherings

Commissioner Drew Harris says despite scenes of panic buying yesterday, they don't think that'll turn to looting:

newstalk105890.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: RollingNews

