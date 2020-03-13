Listen: Anyone Returning To Ireland From Spain Or Italy Required To Self-Isolate.

Anyone returning from Spain or Italy will have to restrict their movements for the next two weeks, including not going to work and reducing their social interactions.

The decision's been made by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Environmental health workers will meet those returning at the airport to tell them of the restrictions, while people coming back from Cheltenham won't have to self-isolate, but will be met by health staff.

Yesterday saw 27 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic, bringing the total to 70.

Health Minister Simon Harris says the new measures for those returning make sense: