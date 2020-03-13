K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Anyone Returning To Ireland From Spain Or Italy Required To Self-Isolate.

: 03/13/2020 - 11:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_harris_27_12_19_rolling_news.jpg

Anyone returning from Spain or Italy will have to restrict their movements for the next two weeks, including not going to work and reducing their social interactions.

The decision's been made by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Environmental health workers will meet those returning at the airport to tell them of the restrictions, while people coming back from Cheltenham won't have to self-isolate, but will be met by health staff.

Yesterday saw 27 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic, bringing the total to 70.

Health Minister Simon Harris says the new measures for those returning make sense:

newstalk104776.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!