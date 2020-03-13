K Drive

Communities In Kildare Are Creating #SelfIsolationHelp Groups.

: 03/13/2020 - 12:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_kildare_welcome_sign.jpg

Communities in Kildare are rallying around to support people in self isolation, or who are medically vulnerable.

The Naas Ball Facebook page is hosting the creation of a network to enable people in self isolation to maintain social contact, to obtain groceries, medications and other necessities.

More information is here:

And a new group,  Castledermot Self Isolation Help during Covid19, has also been established.

People in the area can message the page, or contact 085 8393441 for help or assistance.

 

