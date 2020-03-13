Communities In Kildare Are Creating #SelfIsolationHelp Groups.

Communities in Kildare are rallying around to support people in self isolation, or who are medically vulnerable.

The Naas Ball Facebook page is hosting the creation of a network to enable people in self isolation to maintain social contact, to obtain groceries, medications and other necessities.

More information is here:

And a new group, Castledermot Self Isolation Help during Covid19, has also been established.

People in the area can message the page, or contact 085 8393441 for help or assistance.