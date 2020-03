The public consultation on the draft transport strategy for Naas has been delayed.

It was due to begin on today, and an online survey was then to be launched.

Kildare County Council says the survey will now run between April 6th and 27th.

The consultation is seeking people's opinions on whether the draft protocol will make it easier to get around the town, will "support the revitalisation of Naas Town Centre" and "reduce negative environmental impacts related to transport"