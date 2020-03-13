K Drive

All Local Authority Meetings In Kildare Suspended Until March 30th.

: 03/13/2020 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
All local authority meetings have been suspended by Kildare County Council.

This includes meetings of the full council, the 5 Municipal Districts, and Special Policy Committees.

KCC says it is "in the interest of health and wellbeing of elected members and staff"

The situation will be reviewed on March 30th.

From Monday, all KCC staff will work in teams on a rostered basis, to maximise social distancing

The Crisis Management Team and Business Continuity Team continue to meet regularly to review implementation of the business continuity plan

