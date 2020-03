The Mater Hospital is cancelling all elective orthopedic and spinal services at the hospital from Monday March 16.

This means that all elective orthopedic outpatient appointments are cancelled until further notice. Patients whose appointments are being deferred are being contacted by phone.

The Hospital will also be moving all fracture clinics to the Mater Smithfield Rapid Injury Clinic starting from next Wednesday March 18

