9,535 People On Waiting Lists For Treatment At Naas General Hospital.

: 03/13/2020 - 16:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

9,535 people were on waiting list for various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital in February

That's up from 9,331 in January.

194 people were on lists for in-patient treatment at Naas last month, 1,172  patients were awaiting GI Endoscopy and 8,219 people are on out-patient lists.

Nationally,  620,000 people were waiting for an inpatient or outpatient appointment last month.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund says there were 625,200  patients waiting for an inpatient or day-case treatment.

It's an increase of nearly 1,500 on a month earlier.

Almost 111,000 patients have been on a waiting list for at least 18 months.

