Listen: An officer With The Metropolitan Police Has Been Charged With The Kidnap And Murder Of A Woman In London

An officer with the Metropolitan Police has been charged with the kidnap and murder of a woman who went missing in south London.

48-year-old Wayne Couzens is in court later.

He joined the force in 2018 - his job was to patrol diplomatic premises like embassies.

Meanwhile, a vigil in honour of Sarah Everard in Clapham is in doubt with police insisting it's not safe to gather during the pandemic.

Scotland's health secretary Jeane Freeman says ordinarily, she'd have backed it:

Image: Met Police on Twitter