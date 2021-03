Details of the St Patrick's Day virtual meeting between the Taoiseach and US President have been announced.

Michael Martin and Joe Biden will reaffirm the "deep, historic partnership" and ties between Ireland and the US.

Tackling Covid-19 and ensuring stability in Northern Ireland are among the items to be discussed by the two leaders.

The White House says although the traditional in-person visit can't take place, it looks forward to marking the occasion in a safe way.

