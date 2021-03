20 per cent of GPs practices will not receive their scheduled supply of Covid-19 vaccines next week.

It will affect 100 of the 500 practices who were due to get their first doses for the 75 to 79 age-group.

The HSE says, due to a supply problem, it will prioritise deliveries for two other age-groups.

It wants to complete first-dose vaccinations for people aged 80 to 84, and give second doses for the over-85s.

Image: Pexels