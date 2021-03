Leaving Cert students have until Tuesday to register whether they want to sit the exams or receive predicted grades, or both.

The Leaving Cert 2021 candidate portal closes on March 16th at 6pm.

All students must register, enter their subjects and confirm how they wish to be assessed.

Leaving Cert pupils went back to the classroom on March 1st.

Education Minister Norma Foley says their wellbeing is paramount:

Image: Rolling News