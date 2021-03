The ASTI says it's happy with Covid-19 numbers in schools since phased reopening began.

There have been six outbreaks of the virus linked to schools since over 300,000 students returned last week.

NPHET says the clusters are very small and only account for about ten cases.

All primary school pupils will go back on Monday, along with fifth year students.

ASTI President, Ann Piggott, says they're concerned about the variants but will monitor Covid cases carefully:

Image: Pixabay