Listen: Many Businesses Are Marking 12 Months Since They Last Opened Their Doors Due To Covid-19 This Weekend

: 13/03/2021 - 12:38
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Many businesses are marking 12 months since they last opened their doors due to Covid-19 this weekend.

Bakeries are among those who've had to adapt their business model to survive.

Eoin Cluskey from Bread 41 in Dublin says he came up with a unique way of getting his product to customers:

