Two Councillors Are Seeking Sewage Upgrade Updates From KCC.

Two Athy councillors are asking Kildare County Council to provide an update on sewage and waste water treatment upgrades in the area.

Fianna Councillor Martin Miley has submitted a question to the council asking them to provide information on discussions with Irish Waters about upgrades to sewage systems in Kilmead, Narraghmore, Calverstown, Moone, Timolin, Kilkea, Nurney, Kilberry, and Castleroe West.

Fianna Gael Councillor Ivan Keatley has submitted a motion seeking a timeline on upgrades to be completed at the waste water plant at Molling Way Terrace, Timolin.

Both have been submitted for the next meeting of the Athy MD, which is on Monday.