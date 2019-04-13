Department Of Defence And KCC Exploring Future Protection Of The Curragh.

The Department of Defence in collaboration with KCC will commission a study to develop a future plan for the Curragh.

The department, along with Kildare County Council, are exploring issues surrounding the Curragh Plains and hope develop a consultancy study, which would provide reccommendations.

These reccommendations would address the future protection and development of the area.

That's according to Minister of State at the department Paul Kehoe in response to questions from Kildare South TD Martin Heydon. Kehoe said that the study would take place over a two year period.

The Curragh is an important location for the Defence Forces as it's centrally located training centre is located there.

Image: Rolling News.