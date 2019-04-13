Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Department Of Defence And KCC Exploring Future Protection Of The Curragh.

: 04/13/2019 - 15:38
Author: Róisin Power
curragh_kildare_sheep_rolling_news.jpg

The Department of Defence in collaboration with KCC will commission a study to develop a future plan for the Curragh.

The department, along with Kildare County Council, are exploring issues surrounding the Curragh Plains and hope develop a consultancy study, which would provide reccommendations.

These reccommendations would address the future protection and development of the area.

That's according to Minister of State at the department Paul Kehoe in response to questions from Kildare South TD Martin Heydon. Kehoe said that the study would take place over a two year period.

The Curragh is an important location for the Defence Forces as it's centrally located training centre is located there.

Image: Rolling News.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!