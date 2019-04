An Post is denying claims it's moving a local post office in Tipperary just for commercial reasons.

Campaigners want to keep the current post office open at Liberty Square in Thurles.

According to An Post, it needs to move a nearby shopping centre due to the current location being too old and unsuitable for its needs.

Local councillor and member of 'Stop the Move, Save Our Square', Jim Ryan, says the decision will severely affect local businesses in the town centre.