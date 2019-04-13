Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

In 2018, There Was 1,240 Claimants Of The Paternity Benefit In Kildare.

: 04/13/2019 - 15:58
Author: Róisin Power
baby_sleeping_pexels.jpeg

Since it's introduction, there has been over 3,200 paternity benefit claimants in Kildare.

That's according to the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty.

The benefit was introduced in September 2016. Since then there has been 62,801 claims nationwide.

In 2018, there was 1,240 claimants, down from 2017's 1,394.

In the first three months of 2019, there has been over 350 claimants.

The Paternity Benefit is a two week payment for employed and self-employed people who are on paternity leave from work and is covered by PRSI.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!