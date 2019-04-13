In 2018, There Was 1,240 Claimants Of The Paternity Benefit In Kildare.

Since it's introduction, there has been over 3,200 paternity benefit claimants in Kildare.

That's according to the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty.

The benefit was introduced in September 2016. Since then there has been 62,801 claims nationwide.

In 2018, there was 1,240 claimants, down from 2017's 1,394.

In the first three months of 2019, there has been over 350 claimants.

The Paternity Benefit is a two week payment for employed and self-employed people who are on paternity leave from work and is covered by PRSI.