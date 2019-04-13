A Replacement Group Water Scheme Will Not Be Re-Introduced In North Kildare.

A group water scheme for some 800 homes in Kildare will not be reintroduced.

That's according to the Minister of Housing, Eoghan Murphy, in response to a question from Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan.

Durkan asked the minister is there were plans to reintroduce a replacement group water scheme in the north-west of the county, but Murphy said Kildare County Council did not submit a bid for the scheme under the Multi-annual Rural Water Programme as it was seen as unfeasible.

This is due to the fact the scheme has been unsuccessful in being included in several water investment programmes since the 1990's, Murphy said.

The minister said that his department agreed, in 2018, to recoup some €79,000 to KCC for money spent on development work for the scheme, which was recouped by the council earlier this year.

Murphy said alternative schemes are available to households in the area, which makes up nearly 5% of the county. Such schemes include the Individual Wells Grant under the department’s Rural Water Programme.