Hewetson National School Project Brief In Final Stages.

: 04/13/2019 - 16:34
Author: Róisin Power
hewetson3000x24001.jpg

The project brief for a new Hewetson National School is nearing completion.

That's according Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg, who was in contact with the Minister for Education about the project in Millicent, Clane.

The new national school was included in the departments 6 year construction programme from 2016 to 2021. A technical site visit was carried out at the school last year.

Stagg said that the minister advised him that once the brief for the building project is finalised the project will progress to the architectural planning stage.

 

Image via claneunion.org.

