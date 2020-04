UCC's developed a remote early warning system to detect Covid-19 symptoms in frontline medical staff at Cork University Hospital.

CREW which has been developed with a software firm, remotely identifies those who may be developing a temperature and who shouldn't go to work.

The healthcare worker wears a digital thermometer sensor to measure body temperature and an alarm's generated if it gets too high.

Director of the Assert Centre at UCC, Professor Barry O'Reilly tells us how it works: