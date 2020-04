Five-a-side players, rising young soccer stars and even retired professionals are being invited to keep their football skills fresh during the pandemic, with a new online coaching programme.

The FAI's launching a new Home Skills campaign to help keep frustrated footballers off the sofa.

The first session will go live at 11 o'clock this morning on the FAI's social media.

The Association's Club and League Development Manager Ger McDermott says it can be a challenge for everyone.