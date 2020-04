Spain's preparing to lift some of its lockdown restrictions, after a drop in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Strict measures had been in place in the country since March 14, with certain non-essential industries allowed to operate again.

Those who are going back to work must maintain social distancing, while masks will be worn on public transport.

The country reported its lowest daily growth of infections in three weeks over the weekend.

