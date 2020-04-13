Listen: US Pharmacies Running Out Of Malaria Drug After Trump Promoted Its Use As A Covid 19 Treatment.

Pharmacies in the US say they're running out of a drug used to treat malaria after President Trump promoted it's use in the fight against Covid-19.

One of the president's own medical advisors has emphasised that clinical trials are needed before the drug's benefits can be fully known.

The US is the worst hit country in the world by coronavirus with over 20-thousand deaths.

Dr.Daniel Sterman, an ICU doctor in New York, says despite doubts, some medics are treating patients with the malaria drug out of desperation.

