The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: US Pharmacies Running Out Of Malaria Drug After Trump Promoted Its Use As A Covid 19 Treatment.

: 04/13/2020 - 10:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
donald_trump_at_rally_pixabay.jpg

Pharmacies in the US say they're running out of a drug used to treat malaria after President Trump promoted it's use in the fight against Covid-19.

One of the president's own medical advisors has emphasised that clinical trials are needed before the drug's benefits can be fully known.

The US is the worst hit country in the world by coronavirus with over 20-thousand deaths.

Dr.Daniel Sterman, an ICU doctor in New York, says despite doubts, some medics are treating patients with the malaria drug out of desperation.

newstalk0829415.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!